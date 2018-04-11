Johannesburg - Chief Ngangomhlaba Mathanzima has described the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as someone who cared about her family.

Mathanzima was speaking at the official memorial service of Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday.

Mathanzima who was speaking on behalf of the Mandela family, said Madikizela-Mandela was a unifier.

"She took care of her family in difficult times. We, as the Madiba's we salute her.

"Despite being harassed by the police, she [Madikizela-Mandela] stood firm. We salute you for taking care of the kids. She unified the Madikizela and Mandela family," said Mathanzima.

Mathanzima thanked South Africans, the ANC and government for supporting the family.

"Let us thank you for all the support you have given the family. Since the mother has passed away, all South Africans have been supportive. We are grateful. We received the support from when the news broke."

Some of the dignitaries expected to speak were Prince Madikizela and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

