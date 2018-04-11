Deputy President David Mabuza at the memorial service of Winnie Mandela at the Orlando Stadium. Picture: GCIS.

Soweto - While Deputy President David Mabuza was talking about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela factions of the EFF and ANC fought.

As Mabuza took to the stage at Orlando, members of the EFF made their way out of the stadium noisily, much to the ire of the ANC.

The two groups then got into a fight that had to be broken up by police officers. At least one man was escorted off the stands by the police.

Mabuza gave praises into Madikizela-Mandela calling her a ‘soldier of God’.

“You have fought the good fight. Despite their cruelty, humiliation and torture you continued. Your coffee in the face of death and imprisonment opened our eyes and inspired generations of freedom fighters,” Mabuza said.

He said: “She was the friend of the workers of our land. She would not dare humiliate the poor when they wanted help from her. In all her fame and glory, she remained a village girl.”

Mabuza said Madikizela-Mandela’s home will remain a symbol of resistance.

“Around our country, numerous informal settlements bear the name of Mama Winnie Mandela because of the struggles she fought,” Mabuza said.

