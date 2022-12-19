Women in ANC top roles - step in the right direction for gender balance?

The ANC’s top seven officials have been announced at the governing party’s 55th national conference at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, with three women making the cut. ANC NEC member and the party’s national head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane snatched the position of first ANC deputy secretary-general with 2195 votes.

She managed to beat her contender, Tina Joemat-Peterson, by the skin of her teeth as the latter received 2145 votes. The position of Second Deputy Secretary-General went to ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) national coordinator Maropene Ramokgopa, who was nominated and accepted the position on the conference floor. Maropene Ramokgopa received 2373 votes in total.

She was up against Ronalda Nalumango for the position. However, Nalumango only managed to garner 1946 votes in total. Gwen Ramokgopa was nominated again on the floor for the position of treasurer-general, and she accepted the nomination. Ramokgopa snatched the position from Pule Mabe, who received 1652 votes. Her other contenders for the position included Bejani Chauke, who received 560 votes, and KwaZulu-Natal hopeful Mzwandile Masina, who received only 281 votes.

The issue of women’s nominations has remained a challenge for the party, which will be celebrating more than 110 years of its existence. ANC veteran Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who made a bold stance in her run for a top leadership position in the party, backed down during the nomination process. In what has been a whirlwind elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected yet again as the ANC's 15th President.

