World leaders say BRICS is changing global order

World leaders have come out in support of the BRICS bloc, saying it brings a new chapter to global political dynamics. The leaders said the emergence of the new global order would ensure the end of the unipolar world that has dominated the world for many years.

UN boss Antonio Guterres, African Union chairperson Azali Assoumani, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, who was representing the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, were among those who took part in the BRICS Dialogue in Johannesburg. The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is also the chairperson of the Association of South East Nations, also participated in the dialogue. Azali Assoumani told the BRICS Dialogue that the partnership between the bloc and the continent would strengthen trade and investments.

“This partnership between BRICS and the AU is a partnership that will last long. Trade relations between BRICS and Africa are multidimensional,” said Assoumani. He said the New Development Bank would play a critical role in projects on the continent. He said BRICS was one of the biggest players in the global economy at this stage, and its partnership with Africa comes at a time there was a need for this type of partnership.

Assoumani said the relationship was not going to be a one-way process, but a two-way process, with Africa offering BRICS a number of opportunities in agriculture and other sectors of the economy. Guterres said the emergence of BRICS has led to the multi-polar world. He said geopolitical divisions have increased and this has been exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia impact.