‘You can go to hell’: Malema responds to Sadtu, Cosatu over voting process remarks

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has responded to Cosatu and the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) for calling on him to withdraw and apologise for his comments about the IEC elections. “You can go to hell; you can't do anything with all your affiliates combined. We don't want Sadtu members to be staff members of the IEC, and for that, we won't apologise or withdraw,” Malema said on X, responding to Cosatu’s tweet.

This is after Malema urged the EFF supporters not to allow any Sadtu member or trade unions affiliated with the ANC to be election officials in the IEC. He made the remarks at the Ground Forces Forum over the weekend. Sadtu called on Malema to apologise and withdraw the allegations against its members. It has also invited its members to come on board to ensure that the 2024 elections were conducted freely and fairly, following the rules of the electoral system.