Nominations for South Africa’s next Public Protector is opened for the next two days and Parliament has called on members of the public and organisations to nominate suitable candidates for the appointment. The call for nominations and applications is open until July 7.

But, what does the Public Protector do and what qualifications do they need? The PP is a state institution supporting constitutional democracy, established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution. The PP has the power to investigate any conduct in State affairs, or in the public administration in any sphere of government, that is alleged or suspected to be improper or to result in any impropriety or prejudice. The PP has the power to report on that conduct and take appropriate remedial action. The PP has the additional powers and functions prescribed by national legislation. The PP is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Assembly for a non-renewable term of seven years.

The person recommended for appointment as PP must be a South African citizen, who is a fit and proper person to hold such office, and who: – is a judge of a high court; or – is admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practised as an advocate or an attorney; or

– is qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university; or – has specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance; or – has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been a Member of Parliament; or

– has acquired any combination of experience mentioned above, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years. Applications and nominations must contain the full name, address or email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination, including, – a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee and a curriculum vitae (CV) providing the nominee’s full name, ID number and gender, contact details, including physical address, telephone/cell phone number and email address.

Relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned) and academic qualifications should also be included. As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to various processes, such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, and be expected to complete a questionnaire. Applications and nominations must reach Vhonani Ramaano, Committee Secretary, by no later than July 7, at 4pm.