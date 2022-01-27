Zambia’s Hichilema in SA as a guest speaker at a private function, says Presidency

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday received Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Tshwane. The Presidency clarified that Hichilema is visiting South Africa as an invited guest speaker at a private function.

“President Hichilema’s courtesy call on President Ramaphosa provided an opportunity for bilateral discussions between South Africa and Zambia ahead of an inaugural bi-national commission scheduled for later this year,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale. He said the meeting also touched on regional issues, reaffirming South Africa and Zambia’s common international policy of a stable and peaceful continent. “This shared approach includes the use of multilateral bodies to advance the African Agenda and that of the global South, and the collective solidarity of the SADC community in the fight against terrorism and insurgencies,” Seale said.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has paid a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS Ramaphosa commended Zambia’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, reasserting that developing countries must have equity in developing and distributing vaccines. “The two leaders also noted progress in the establishment of facilities in Africa for the production of vaccines and other therapeutics that will reach populations around the continent,” Seale said. “The leaders identified the need for South Africa and Zambia to keep one another abreast of investment opportunities in each country and to actively encourage business to invest in areas of mutual benefit for regional development, such as in mineral beneficiation, local manufacturing and agriculture.”