Zandile Gumede and co-accused return to court on Tuesday to face corruption charges

Durban - AFTER a four month hiatus, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused are set to return to the Durban High Court on Tuesday to face corruption charges relating to an irregular R320m municipal waste tender awarded in 2017. At the time, Gumede, whom the state has described as a key figure in the case, was the mayor of the municipality.

The other prominent accused in this case is Sipho Nzuza, the former city manager, as too is senior employee Robert Abbu, whom the State alleges had a post created for him to enable the looting of state funds. Other notable figures are former supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, and senior ANC member in the eThekwini region, Mondli Mthembu. The case was heard in November last year, at which time it was postponed to allow some of the accused to be furnished with particulars by the State so that they could prepare their defence. The presiding judge set July 18 [this year] as a possible date for the matter to reach a stage when the court can hear evidence. The high-profile corruption trial, which has 55 State witnesses, started in early May 2019 when the Hawks pounced on Gumede and later the others, accusing them of pocketing bribes after issuing the tender.

In its 397-page docket with financial transactions, the State alleges that Gumede, Nzuza and others were involved in a criminal enterprise to fleece the eThekwini metro of millions. The State is also trying to prove how Gumede and Nzuza, among others, allegedly received kickbacks from service providers who were roped in to collect waste. BREAKING NEWS: The hearing into the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor and her co-accused has been hit by another postponement after the Durban High Court on Tuesday postponed it to 29 March 2022. @IOL @IOLPolitics — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 30, 2021 Some of the beneficiaries of the money were allegedly Gumede’s daughter and relatives, whose home renovations were allegedly funded by some of the companies that had won the contract. On Nzuza’s part, one of the winning companies allegedly footed the bill when he bought a lavish home for his mother in uMhlanga in the north of Durban.

Ntando Khuzwayo, the spokesperson for supporters of Gumede, said their support is unwavering and they will turn out in full force at the court to show their support. [email protected] Political Bureau