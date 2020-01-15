Durban - An unrepentant former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede told her supporters that when she took over office in 2016, she emulated former president Jacob Zuma and implemented radical economic transformation (RET) policies.
Gumede then implied that her troubles with the law stem from that fact that she fought for black people to have a share in the country’s wealth and was pushed out.
She said this on Wednesday while addressing her supporters outside the Durban magistrate court where had appeared to answer on corruption charges. Speaking in Zulu before a crowd of about 1000 supporters clad in ANC regalia, she lamented that it has been “a year” since she was arrested, but the state is yet to proceed to trial and clearly spell out the charges against her.
“We are from that court… a year later and there are no charges. But comrades, I want us to wait and not get angry. Remember that when I started my speech I said everything happens for a reason. God and the ancestors of the ANC want to prove something and in the end, you will get to know about it,” she told her supporters.
She then lamented the arrest, saying during her three year tenure as the mayor of eThekwini, she had no executive powers as mayor. She asked why those authorised to sign off tenders were not arrested with them.