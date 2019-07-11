Supporters of criminally-charged eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gathered in the Durban central business district. Picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini on Thursday said it was appalled at the continuous chaos caused by supporters of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. DA eThekwini Chief Whip Thabani Mthethwa said Gumede’s supporters again blocked various parts of the city centre on Thursday morning, as well as access to the City Hall.

"It’s unclear why this kind of behaviour is not handled criminally and those who block roads and access ways for ordinary people are not arrested and charged."

"It’s simply unacceptable that the city’s administrative and political home is completely disabled and this thuggish behaviour is repeatedly allowed," said Mthethwa.

"If Gumede’s supporters want to picket in support of a corrupt and incapable Mayor, they must do so peacefully and not block other people and vehicles."

Mthethwa said the African National Congress has been incredibly vague on Gumede’s future, now indicating that her leave will be extended but not giving a specific date or way forward. He said eThekwini had been left in the lurch, whilst service delivery was at an all-time low and communities were suffering.

"This indecision clearly shows that the ANC isn’t serious about ridding public office of their corrupt cadres," said Mthethwa.

Mthethwa said they were calling on the South African Police Service and eThekwini Metro Police to stop treating Gumede’s supporters with kid gloves. If they cause a public nuisance and cannot follow the law, arrest them.

He said the economic development and planning committee meeting scheduled for Thursday had to be cancelled, and staff had been sent home due to the volatile situation. The community services committee was also scheduled to sit and will likely also be cancelled.

"It’s completely unacceptable that governance meetings with important items on the agenda are being cancelled because Gumede’s thugs cannot behave in an acceptable manner. It’s time to restore some order in eThekwini," said Mthethwa.

