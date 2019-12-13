Durban - Ailing Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi has been re-elected NFP president during a disputed conference in Ulundi, Zululand, which ran parallel with another held in Qwaqwa, Free State, with the aim of elected business tycoon Philani Mavundla as the new leader.
According to the NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam, Canaan Mdletshe, who was kaMagwaza-Msibi’s spokesperson when she was the deputy minister of science and technology, was elected new secretary-general in a conference on Thursday night.
Emam said kaMagwaza-Msibi was elected unopposed despite the fact that she had earlier issued an instruction that both conferences should be cancelled.
“The president had called us last night (Thursday) members of the interim national executive committee (Inec) to a lodge in Ulundi this morning (on Friday) to confirm the cancellation of the conferences.
“We waited for her until 1 pm and she did not attend the meeting, and we then heard that she was elected, and that she had attended the conference,” said Shaikh-Emam.