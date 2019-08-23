Dr Ziba Jiyane will not be allowed to contest in the IFP’s presidential race as no one will be allowed to be nominated from the floor, said party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: S'bonelo Ngcobo

Durban - Serial political party hopper Dr Ziba Jiyane will not be allowed to contest in the IFP’s presidential race as no one will be allowed to be nominated from the floor, said party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Hlengwa spoke to Independent Media at the Ulundi Multipurpose Centre in Ulundi, Zululand, as thousands of delegates were registering for the elective conference that is scheduled to begin Saturday and end on Sunday.

The party had said its current secretary-general Velenkosini Hlabisa had been unanimously nominated by its structures to take over the reins.

Jiyane had repeatedly told the media that he was availing himself to contest in a bid to succeed outgoing long-serving IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi. He also raised suspicions that he might be blocked from attending the conference.

However, Hlengwa insisted that the IFP constitution does not allow Jiyane to contest.

“Jiyane has not been nominated. He nominated himself,” he said.

He said the party would not deal with people who are “jumping up like popcorn saying ‘me, me I’m ready to be elected”.

“The constitution does not provide for nominations from the floor. It is the national council and the national conference that at its discretion may or may not allow nominations from the floor,” said Hlengwa.

Hlengwa said Jiyane had not completed a “cooling off period” of a year after he had rejoined the IFP as prescribed by the party’s constitution.

“The constitution says you join, and then you must have a cooling off period for a year. He has not been a member for a year, it is as simple as that,” said Hlengwa.

Jiyane had this week said he was availing himself as a party presidential candidate because he was “one of the founders”.

“If the party says it wants me to serve again, it will say so,” he said.

When asked if he would attend the conference, he said “I think so”.

“I don’t even know whether the IFP will allow me to contest,” said Jiyane.

Hlengwa said all party branches from all provinces had nominated Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi to retain his position as the deputy president. He said Blessed Gwala would also keep his national chairperson position.

Former party’s Women Brigade chairperson Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa had been nominated as deputy national chairperson, while Siphosethu Ngcobo would replace Hlabisa as the secretary-general, with current deputy national chairperson Albert Mncwango expected to become the deputy secretary-general. Hlengwa said Narend Singh would also keep his treasurer-general position.

