Addressing the media in Durban yesterday, Zikalala said both municipalities are on the path to financial recovery after years of struggling to control their budgets and alleged acts of corruption.
Gumede and Njilo were recalled after the ANC had conducted an investigation, which found that they were the cause of the lack of service delivery.
“We have noted progress with regards to efforts to stabilise and refocus our two municipalities toward issues of driving social economic growth and development,” Zikalala said.
Gumede and Njilo were replaced by former provincial MEC Mxolisi Kaunda and ANC activist Mzimkhulu Thebolla.