Zikalala speaks out against rise in GBV cases

Durban – ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala says that the levels of Gender-Based Violence and femicide are unacceptably high in both the province and the entire country and has urged citizens to unite in fighting against the scourge. Zikalala was addressing hundreds of ANC supporters in the party’s Far North region, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, where the party was launching its provincial election manifesto ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

Hundreds of the party’s supporters and members, clad in black, green and gold colours, braved the wet and cold weather to head to the Inkosi Mzondeni Community Hall in KwaMsane, Mtubatuba, to listen to Zikalala’s address. In his winding address Zikalala also took a moment to highlight the need for unity in communities, if gender-based violence is to be eliminated. Zikalala urged the party’s supporters to work together to defeat the culture of toxic masculinity, patriarchy, and violence.

“Together, we must defeat the culture of toxic masculinity, patriarchy, and violence. We will work with the men’s sector, traditional leaders, religious leaders, civil society and communities to root out violence and gender-based violence. We have a vision of a model citizen of KwaZulu-Natal who lives by the values of ubuntu, and detests violence. “We will continue to support victims of GBV to open cases, mobilise against bail for perpetrators of GBV, and advocate for tougher jail sentences for offenders. We commit to mobilise society to tackle hate crimes against the LGBTQI+ community,” Zikalala said. He said that on Thursday the province would be launching the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Anti-Substance Abuse Forum to provide a comprehensive response to substance abuse.