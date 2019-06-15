Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019
Dear #ZindziMandela & black South Africans.— M-Jay (@M_Jay94) June 15, 2019
I don't see why lashing out at your white counterparts on twitter will help get rid of inequality in SA.
Do y'all know y'all can get land without all this divisive drama? White people are South Africans too. Despite a bitter past.
That Mandela woman is obviously being paid very well by someone! Haven’t heard a peep from her since the squabbling over Madiba’s Estate. Her money is probably up by now. #ZindziMandela— Terri-Anne Nell (@TerriNell15) June 15, 2019
This is sad. It takes us backwards. So many ordinary South Africans here at home are trying to build bridges & unite our nation - whilst a whole SA Ambassador uses their paid position to divide the very country they are paid to represent. #ZindziMandela https://t.co/ZWAn5IyvSE— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 15, 2019
Funny how the minority finds this tweet as an embarrassment while they're raising unapologetic racists behind warm homes. We shall never forget how they got where they are. #ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/mwlutOhSha— N Q O B A N I 🇿🇦 (@Juniera) June 15, 2019
#ZindziMandela I understand her outrage. During apartheid she was robbed 27years of her life without her father. Her mother was constantly been dragged away from their home from racist cops because Winnie fought for what she believed in. The fire of the memories still burns!— PRAY FOR SUDAN (@VMakibinyane) June 15, 2019
Here's one thing i'm learning from this, most white people do not like us and most of them are ignorant or unaware of our plight and struggles as black people. They are all for the 'rainbow nation' just as long as we remain their surbodinates #ZindziMandela— Snack.and.a.half (@MrazanaWomzulu) June 15, 2019
And for those who think Zinzi is an embarrassmet, please take note that Madiba’s dream for for SA to be a united rainbow nation but the truth is, it was JUST A DREAM. It never materialized even when he was alive and that was never because of the lack of effort from #ZindziMandela— Evelyn Motubatsi (@RakgadiE) June 15, 2019
All of a sudden the same people now want to be called Africans🙄 #ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/R3jlzvGg9y— Alunamda (@StiloMa77932773) June 15, 2019
A fearless Queen who's been telling the truth and shaking the tables, continues to shake the tables, leaving the comfortable uncomfortable and the entitled privileged ones intimidated.— Zindzi's Stan✊🔥 (@MpiloKhumalo_) June 15, 2019
I stan a fearless Queen! ✊🔥#ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/fPqZQjbGrv