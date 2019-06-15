Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters
Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has ignited a fierce debate on social media after firing off a series of tweets with the #OurLand hashtag.

Zindzi, who is South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, on Friday tweeted "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs" which quickly drew reactions from a number of people who called her out for  what they said was a racist and divisive statement.

One Twitter user challenged the ambassador's use of the hashtag, saying only the Khoi people had the right to claim the land was rightfully theirs. " Again, are you Khoi? If not, it ain't yours so pipe down with the "our" rhetoric," he tweeted.

Refusing to be cowed, Zindzi  told her detractors "I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand". 

Many others defended Zindzi, saying that she had fought hard for her father's dream of a united South Africa and slamming "apartheid apologists"

IOL