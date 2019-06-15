Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters



Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has ignited a fierce debate on social media after firing off a series of tweets with the #OurLand hashtag.

Zindzi, who is South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, on Friday tweeted "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs" which quickly drew reactions from a number of people who called her out for what they said was a racist and divisive statement.

Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

One Twitter user challenged the ambassador's use of the hashtag, saying only the Khoi people had the right to claim the land was rightfully theirs. " Again, are you Khoi? If not, it ain't yours so pipe down with the "our" rhetoric," he tweeted.





Refusing to be cowed, Zindzi told her detractors "I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand".





Many others defended Zindzi, saying that she had fought hard for her father's dream of a united South Africa and slamming "apartheid apologists"





Here are some more tweets from the ensuing melee:





Dear #ZindziMandela & black South Africans.



I don't see why lashing out at your white counterparts on twitter will help get rid of inequality in SA.



Do y'all know y'all can get land without all this divisive drama? White people are South Africans too. Despite a bitter past. — M-Jay (@M_Jay94) June 15, 2019





That Mandela woman is obviously being paid very well by someone! Haven’t heard a peep from her since the squabbling over Madiba’s Estate. Her money is probably up by now. #ZindziMandela — Terri-Anne Nell (@TerriNell15) June 15, 2019





This is sad. It takes us backwards. So many ordinary South Africans here at home are trying to build bridges & unite our nation - whilst a whole SA Ambassador uses their paid position to divide the very country they are paid to represent. #ZindziMandela https://t.co/ZWAn5IyvSE — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 15, 2019





Funny how the minority finds this tweet as an embarrassment while they're raising unapologetic racists behind warm homes. We shall never forget how they got where they are. #ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/mwlutOhSha — N Q O B A N I 🇿🇦 (@Juniera) June 15, 2019



#ZindziMandela I understand her outrage. During apartheid she was robbed 27years of her life without her father. Her mother was constantly been dragged away from their home from racist cops because Winnie fought for what she believed in. The fire of the memories still burns! — PRAY FOR SUDAN (@VMakibinyane) June 15, 2019





Here's one thing i'm learning from this, most white people do not like us and most of them are ignorant or unaware of our plight and struggles as black people. They are all for the 'rainbow nation' just as long as we remain their surbodinates #ZindziMandela — Snack.and.a.half (@MrazanaWomzulu) June 15, 2019





And for those who think Zinzi is an embarrassmet, please take note that Madiba’s dream for for SA to be a united rainbow nation but the truth is, it was JUST A DREAM. It never materialized even when he was alive and that was never because of the lack of effort from #ZindziMandela — Evelyn Motubatsi (@RakgadiE) June 15, 2019





All of a sudden the same people now want to be called Africans🙄 #ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/R3jlzvGg9y — Alunamda (@StiloMa77932773) June 15, 2019



