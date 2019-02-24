African National Congress presidency spokesman Zizi Kodwa has denied rape allegations laid against him. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - African National Congress presidency spokesman Zizi Kodwa has denied rape allegations laid against him. "I deny these accusations with the contempt they deserve. I refuse to succumb to extortion and blackmail. Most importantly, I refuse to bow down to dirty tricks by cowards operating from their factional dark corners, using women to fight or neutralise me," Kodwa said in a statement.

"I wish to expose and condemn this feeble yet dangerous attempt as political blackmail and manipulation, orchestrated by elements wishing to turn our politics into a jungle, a place for apartheid-like dirty tricks to silence others."

Kodwa said he will be seeking legal advice on the matter with a case of extortion.

On Saturday, a woman laid a charge of rape against Kodwa. She detailed the complaint in a letter.

Kodwa is head of ANC presidency at Luthuli House and had been acting national spokesperson of the governing party following the suspension of Pule Mabe last month. Mabe was accused of sexual harassment by his personal assistant. An internal disciplinary hearing cleared Mabe of all charges and he is back at work.