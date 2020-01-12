Amendments to the commission’s regulations state that witnesses will no longer be allowed to refuse to answer questions fully and satisfactorily, and obstruct Justice Zondo, the chairperson of the commission, or his staff.
Witnesses who fail to comply run the risk being found guilty of an offence. In terms of the commission’s regulations, witnesses may be cross-examined by a person they implicate only if the chairperson gives permission for the cross-examination - if he deems it necessary and in the best interest of the commission’s functioning.
The new regulations come as the commission’s legal team announced on Friday that it would apply for former president Jacob Zuma to be summoned to appear before Justice Zondo.
The commission, which resumes on Tuesday, will hear its legal team’s bid to have Zuma forced to appear between January 27 and 31.