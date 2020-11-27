Zondo commission serves new summons on Zuma

Cape Town – The Zondo commission has served a new summons on former president Jacob Zuma after he flouted the first and now expects him to appear before it, in January.

The summons was served on Zuma this week at his Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal, compelling him to testify before the commission from January 18 to 22, according to the secretariat of the commission.

The commission is resorting to every legal means possible to force Zuma to answer questions on a raft of rent-seeking scandals during his nine years in office.

It instructed a senior advocate to prepare papers as it seeks a Constitutional Court order obliging him to respect the latest summons. If it succeeds in this bid, Zuma would find himself in contempt of court and face arrest if he failed to appear in January.

That application has yet to be brought, according to the spokesman for the commission, but the JG Zuma Foundation launched an early counter attack last week by calling Judge Raymond Zondo’s brief to advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi “improper”.