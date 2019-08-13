Johannesburg - The Zondo commission has heard how the Free State government signed a 99-year lease with Gupta linked Estina for the Vrede dairy farm project with no rent required to be paid.



Moses Moremi, the former Phumelela municipal manager, took the stand on Tuesday and detailed how officials from the Free State department of agriculture “hijacked” a council meeting to make a presentation on the Vrede dairy farm project.



Moremi said Peter Thabethe, a department of agriculture official, pleaded to be allowed to make the presentation to council.

Thabethe proceeded to sell the project to the municipality and spoke of the large benefits that the project would have for the community. He said it would uplift small scale farmers and it would also bring foreign direct investment.



Thabethe sought the municipalities approval to lease a farm owned by the municipality where the project would be run.



Moremi said there was pressure for the resolutions to be drawn up and for them to be signed off by the council. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo expressed surprise and concern at the pace the council was expected to approve the deal in June 2012.