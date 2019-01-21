Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was displeased that the affidavit of a crucial witness in the State capture commission was leaked to the media. File picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA) 16.01.2019

Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday, said he was displeased that the affidavit of a crucial witness in the State capture commission was leaked to the media, and will on Tuesday address this breach of security. It was not immediately clear which rules were broken regarding the behaviour of media representatives according to the commission's guidelines on media coverage.

On Monday, the resumption of the hearing was pushed back to 12pm due to former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi having an appointment in the morning. Zondo said that the two hours lost on Monday would be recouped by extending the commission's sitting for an hour over the next two days.

"I had intended to make a statement in regard to the conduct of some newspapers and journalists and editors in regard to certain articles that were published in some newspapers yesterday [Sunday]. But because of our late start today I will do that tomorrow [Tuesday] morning," Zondo said.

Sunday newspapers reported extensively that Agrizzi would this week implicate high-ranking government officials in his testimony.

These include Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, suspended National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomngcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni and former President Jacob Zuma, who were allegedly recipients of bribes that Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson paid to keep investigators and possible prosecution at bay.

Agrizzi's detailed affidavit, leaked to the media, alleges that Zuma was paid R300 000 a month, Jiba R100 000 and Mrwebi R10 000 a month, while Mokonyane allegedly pocketed massive groceries every Christmas. Myeni allegedly received R300 000 in cash in a brand-new Louis Vuitton handbag.

Meanwhile, Zondo will on Tuesday also announce an acting secretary of the commission after the secretary, Dr. Khotso de Wee, took special leave pending the outcome of the commission's investigation of the allegations against him.

Agrizzi, in his affidavit, alleges that de Wee received money from Bosasa during his time as the justice and constitutional development's chief operations officer in relation to the awarding of a tender in 2013 to provide a security system for courts across the country.

Agrizzi told the commission that he was informed about the bribe but has no other information to confirm its correctness.

