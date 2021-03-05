Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s health being monitored in hospital

Durban - Former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu is responding well to treatment for his glucose levels. The 73-year-old king was admitted to a KwaZulu-Natal hospital last month after doctors indicated that they wanted to monitor him closely after his glucose levels had shot up unexpectedly. Following his hospitalisation, rumours of the King’s death did the rounds on social media, with the royal family, including Buthelezi, labelling these claims false and cruel. Given that King Goodwill is still being monitored by doctors for his glucose levels, he was unable to open the provincial legislature, as is customary at the beginning of the year. In a statement on Friday, Buthelezi, in his capacity as Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and the nation, gave an update on the king’s condition.

“I have been asked by the family of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu to provide an update to the nation on the king’s health. It is understandable that there is some anxiety among His Majesty’s people to know how the king is faring.

“I am pleased to report that the queen, Her Majesty Queen Thandekile, and I have been fully briefed by the head of the medical team overseeing His Majesty’s treatment, and are reassured that everything is going well. All tests done so far provide reason for encouragement and the team is happy with the progress His Majesty has made up to this point,” Buthelezi said.

He added that Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had visited the king and had provided the same encouraging feedback on his progress.

“There is, however, still some way to go before His Majesty can be safely released from hospital. We therefore thank you for your continued prayers, both for the king and in support of the royal family,” Buthelezi added.

