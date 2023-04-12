Zulu King Misuzulu is not sick, Buthelezi clarifies

Durban - The Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has come out to assure the nation that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is not sick. This follows some reports which earlier reported that the Zulu monarch was not well.

In a statement on Wednesday, IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe clarified what Buthelezi had meant when he addressed a prayer service in Ulundi that was incorrectly interpreted that the monarch was sick or unwell. The king spent his Easter weekend in the Kingdom of eSwatini where he was seen in a jovial mood with his fiancée, Nozizwe Mulela (Okala Makhubu). “The Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Buthelezi attended a prayer service this morning at St Mary's Anglican Church in Nkonjeni where he received 55 church leaders from various denominations affiliated with the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council.

“Thanking them for their prayers for him, for the nation and for his majesty the king, Prince Buthelezi spoke of the spiritual onslaught his majesty is facing. “He described him as unwell, meant to be understood as spiritually unwell, due to the many attacks, struggles and personal turmoil his majesty has faced in recent months, which has been in the public domain. “Regrettably this comment has been misinterpreted, as the king being physically ‘unwell’, which is not the case,” Van der Merwe’s statement read.

King Misuzulu is under pressure after several voice recordings of him using vulgar language were leaked. Immediately after that, a batch of photos of him allegedly drunk and passed out were circulated via social media. There are also allegations that all was not well with his marriage to his first wife Queen Ntokozo Mayisela from Newcastle.

The king is also facing a tough legal battle where his brother, Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini is challenging his recognition in the Pretoria High Court. The marathon case will be heard over three days, from May 31 to June 2, and a ruling would be handed down at a later date.