Zulu King says there is a need to revive ailing infrastructure to attract more investment in KZN

Durban - After a busy week of hosting investors and other stakeholders, Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says the government should hasten the process to revive the province’s ailing infrastructure. In a statement issued by his office on Youth Day, the king said the province had economic potential, especially in the mining and automotive sectors.

This follows his meeting with the management of JAC Motors, a Chinese vehicle manufacturer that intends to invest in the province. “In the last few days (13th-15th June 2023) His Majesty the King has been preoccupied with hosting business delegations at the ancestral palace of KwaKhangelamankengane at KwaNongoma. “These include a high-level delegation of the Chinese automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer JAC, who came to officially introduce their advanced plans to establish a manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa.

“This is an important development because the automotive industry’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) of South Africa constitutes 4.3% (2.4% manufacturing and 1.9% retail). “It is the largest manufacturing sector in the country’s economy, a substantial 18.7% of value-addition within the domestic manufacturing output was derived from vehicle and automotive component manufacturing activity, continuing to position the industry and its broader value chain of the entire sector,” the king’s office said. Furthermore, the office said the king is preparing for a meeting with the management of Toyota.

“Arrangements are advanced in preparing for His Majesty to host the high-level delegation from Toyota to consolidate the relations and build confidence. “Toyota and other members of the private sector have committed to play a leading role in addressing the challenges faced by the country regarding securing bulk infrastructure in light of the recent destruction of especially rail and freight infrastructure. “This will be conditioned by the willingness of key government agencies to provide leadership and facilitate the rehabilitation of these important national assets.”

On the mining front, the king said the discoveries of minerals near Richards Bay on the province's north coast should benefit everyone, including previously marginalised groups. “Another strategic area of economic importance identified by His Majesty was the mining sector, where the various discoveries in mineral prospecting; including 85% pure titanium dioxide slag north of Richards Bay at a 2km wide by 17km long strip of mineral-rich dunes. “Coal mining is estimated to be the third largest economic contributor in KwaZulu-Natal and a major export commodity from South Africa’s biggest harbour in Richards Bay.

"Efforts will need to be expanded to ensure that future growth within this sector includes historically marginalised groups such as communities located in and around mining operations, as well as those located around bulk infrastructure for transporting these mineral resources," the office said. On people's welfare, the office said the king would also like to receive urgent feedback from all relevant authorities on the status of the progress made in restoring the lives of communities affected by the devastating floods of April 2022.