Zulu supports Ramaphosa’s probe into looting of R500bn

Cape Town - Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s launch of a multiple agency investigation into the looting of the R500 billion in stimulus package. Zulu told MPs during the debate of her department’s budget vote on Friday that various law enforcement agencies must get to the bottom of the corruption in relief packages. Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening that the Special Investigating Unit has been roped in to investigate corruption in all procurement involving the funds in all spheres of government.

There have been widespread reports of the theft of the funds in the past few weeks.

Ramaphosa also said the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority will also be part of the investigation.

Zulu said they were fully behind the probes conducted by law enforcement agencies.

“I was saying yesterday (on Thursday) President Ramaphosa made fundamental statements on what needs to be done with the issue of corruption. He indicated several preventative measures that need to be put in place. There are consequences for those who breach the law. I firmly believe in what the President said yesterday (on Thursday),” said Zulu.

The minister also said they have paid more than 4 million people the unemployment benefit of R350.

This follows criticism from opposition parties that the unemployed have not been paid their R350 despite applying early this year.

Political Bureau