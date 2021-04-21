Zuma dumps his lawyers as he prepares to face courts alone

Durban - On Wednesday afternoon SABC News reported that Zuma parted ways with the team but did not give reasons for the split.

However, Independent Media can reveal that the split that affects Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, his instructing and attorney of records, Eric Mabuza, Advocate Thabani Masuku SC and Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane and Rudolph Baloyi actually took place last week.

The four lawyers have been on Zuma’s side since early 2018, helping him to fight a lawsuit by Derek Hanekom, the failed bid to have his corruption squashed, appealing personal cost orders in the state capture commission formation court challenge, among others.

The decision to part was then reportedly communicated to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday through a letter sent from Mabuza’s laws firm.

A source who is also part of Zuma’s brains trust alerted Independent Media that the decision by Zuma to part with his legal team was informed by his belief that his trial was no longer a criminal one, but a political trial to finish him off.

“He has dumped his lawyers and he will be defending himself in court. Watch the space, when he goes to court next month there will be no lawyer on his side. Watch the real movie henceforth,” the source told Independent Media.

