Zuma family members mum on ConCourt judgment, some locals not aware he was sentenced

Nkandla - There was little reaction in Nkandla regarding the shock 15-month jail sentence of former president Jacob Zuma, as members of his family did not want to comment while some locals said they were not aware that he was being sentenced. Immediately after the sentence was handed down, one of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldiers stationed outside the home looked dejected.

The group of about 10 MK soldiers had been following the proceedings from a Zulu language radio station that was being streamed from one of their cellphones. After hearing the ruling, the MK soldiers briefly convened and, in hushed tones, discussed it and took their positions around the home. Minutes later, they were overheard from across the main road that separated them from the media contingent as they mobilised others.

"Commander I am told that transport will leave from KwaMashu (township station). Please be there on time," Independent Media heard an MK soldier, who was constantly on the phone, saying. He made another call and told the person on the other end that transport from Durban to Nkandla would leave the Durban City Hall at 1pm. It turned out that the people who were being called were other MK soldiers in Durban. Two female members of the Zuma family, who had earlier walked out of the homestead, then returned without speaking to the media. One of the family members donned an ANC T-shirt with the words “Aluta Continiua”. When asked whether they were aware of the judgment, they derisively said no.

The one added: "No comment," as they sneaked back into the sprawling rural home. People who spoke to Independent Media said they were not even aware that Zuma was being jailed. "I was not aware, not at all," said a middle-aged man who identified himself as Bhengu.

A woman who walked with her daughter and did not give her name said they were not aware of the ruling. Unlike in the past when the Zuma home was a hive of activity, only two vehicles drove in. It is believed that one of the vehicles was carrying members of the Zuma clan from Mpendle. Zuma was reportedly in Johannesburg.