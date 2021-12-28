Zuma no show at supporters picnic in Nkandla, but ’happy to be visited’

Former President Jacob Zuma was yet again treated to a celebratory lunch by his supporters on Monday. High profile supporters that came to Zuma's Nkandla home included former North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo, Carl Niehaus, the spokesperson of the MKMVA and Nkosentsha Shezi, the national chairperson of RET (Radical Economic Transformation) Champion.

Upon landing in Nkandla, the group went inside where they dined with the former head of state. After lunch, they took pictures with him. The lunch was not the only event that took place.

Other supporters held a picnic outside Zuma's home. The supporters began streaming into the area from noon and set up gazebos and a braai. The earliest indications that Zuma, who is out on strict medical parole was not going to address the supporters came from his son - Edward Zuma - who told a local news broadcaster that his father was “ill” and would not speak to the supporters.

Edward said despite that, Zuma was encouraged by the events held on his behalf by his supporters. He is aware that people (the supporters) are here but because he respects the law (his parole conditions) he is not going to be able to be interacting and communicating with the people that are here,” Edward said. Later in the day while his supporters were still enjoying themselves, it began raining heavily. However, the weather did not dampen their spirits.

Meanwhile, Shezi said when they went to see Zuma inside, he felt honoured by the visit. “Although he did not address the supporters, when we privately met with him he expressed his satisfaction regarding the visit and he was happy with it,” Shezi said. The visit comes a few days after another group of supporters who described themselves as the “My President Group” descended on Zuma's home recently.