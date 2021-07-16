Zuma should be applauded for going to jail, says Ramaphosa
Ntombi Nkosi
Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa said his predecessor Jacob Zuma should be applauded for agreeing to be incarcerated.
Zuma has spent almost two weeks at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.
Ramaphosa today made a visit to parts of Durban that were most affected by the violent, coordinated looting and infrastructure vandalism that has left the province facing challenges such as food and fuel shortages.
KwaZulu-Natal has been the most hard hit by the riots and looting compared to Gauteng.
“On the issue of former president Zuma, yes, our provincial leadership and a number of people have been suggesting that we should look at a variety of measures of dealing with the difficult situation where the court has made a ruling and where Zuma must be credited and applauded for having complied with what the court did rule and he has to be applauded for that.
“We have given consideration to all the issues and the proposals that have been put forward to us, until then, let us leave the matter where it is,” Ramaphosa said.
Earlier today, speaking to the business community and volunteers cleaning the streets on South Coast Road, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s democracy will not be hijacked.