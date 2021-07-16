Zuma should be applauded for going to jail, says Ramaphosa

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa said his predecessor Jacob Zuma should be applauded for agreeing to be incarcerated.

Zuma has spent almost two weeks at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa today made a visit to parts of Durban that were most affected by the violent, coordinated looting and infrastructure vandalism that has left the province facing challenges such as food and fuel shortages.

KwaZulu-Natal has been the most hard hit by the riots and looting compared to Gauteng.