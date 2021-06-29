Zuma supporters say prison sentence unacceptable

Durban - With the Constitutional Court having sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months imprisonment for his contempt of the apex court, his supporters have slammed the court’s decision as unacceptable. The sentencing follows Zuma’s refusal to appear before the Commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture despite being ordered to do so by the Constitutional Court.

One of the former head of state’s supporters has wasted little time in slamming the court’s decision, with Zuma’s long-time supporter and close ally Carl Niehaus being among the first to react to the news of the court’s decision. “The imprisonment of President Jacob Zuma is totally unacceptable. In fact, it is an utter outrage! Now, it is our revolutionary democratic right and duty to register our outrage and resistance to this, in no uncertain terms, and we will. 100% Behind Msholozi, hands off Msholozi,” Niehaus said. Professor Richard Calland, political analyst and Public Law professor from the University of Cape Town, said that the Concourt’s ruling was a sad but proud moment for SA’s democracy.

“No one should take pleasure in the sight of a former president going to jail. But the strength of the rule of law and the independence of court is something wonderful to behold,” Calland said. Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, said that the court’s judgment was a victory for the rule of law in South Africa. “It is clear for all to see that Jacob Zuma’s attempts to ignore, undermine and destroy the rule of law will not be tolerated in our democratic society. Nobody is above the law.