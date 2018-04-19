Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma is set to tie the knot with a 26-year-old young woman from KwaZulu-Natal.





Nonkanyiso Conco confirmed to TimesLive that she would be marrying Zuma. Although Zuma has been married six times before, he currently has four wives, which will make her wife number 5.





She is reportedly a director at a youth development organisation, based in KZN.





Independent Media made attempts to confirm with members of the Zuma family about the nuptials but unfortunately, we were unable to do so.





Zuma, who stepped down as president earlier this year, had promised to marry Conco once he had left office.





He has reportedly paid lobola for the young woman, who is said to have given birth to Zuma's child last week.





Nonkanyiso Conco has not been active on social media since 2013, but her tweets sing the praises of the former president.





The former president's last marriage was to Bongi Ngema.





He is also married to Getrude Khumalo, popularly known as MaKhumalo, and Thobeka Madiba-Zuma.





He is separated from his other wife Nompumelelo Nthuli-Zuma who was accused of poisoning him.



