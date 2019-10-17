Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will not appear at the Zondo commission on Monday as previously scheduled. Zuma was expected to make his second appearance at the inquiry on Monday October 21, following his first appearance in July.

Chairperson for the commission deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo made the announcement on Thursday and said Zuma had cited his ongoing legal issues as the reason for his unavailability.

"The commission has been informed that the former president and his legal representatives will be unavailable that week owing to circumstances relating to his legal criminal trial. The commission takes note of this. Consequently, the former president will no longer appear next week," the commission explained in a statement.

Zuma appeared at Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday where indicated that he intends appealing the court's decision not throw out his corruption charges. The charges are related to the arms deal saga.