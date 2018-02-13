Johannesburg - The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has welcomed the ANC’s decision to recall President Jacob Zuma and says the decision is long overdue.

The foundation says for far too long many South Africans have been calling for the removal of President Jacob Zuma, especially as news of his alleged corruption scandals started to emerged.

The NEC took the decision on Monday night following a marathon meeting that lasted for hours.

The Thabo Mbeki foundation is named after the former state President, who was also recalled by the ANC in 2008.

“It has been obvious for many years that the interests of our country would be best served if indeed Zuma ceased to be President of the Republic. We therefore welcome the decision announced today by the National Executive Committee of the governing party, the ANC, to recall Zuma as a deployee of the ANC in his capacity as President of the Republic,” said the foundation in a statement.

As a disciplined member of the ANC, Zuma should hand in his resignation to the speaker of Parliament, the foundation said.

“This long overdue resolution by the NEC of the African National Congress gives the possibility for the ANC as the governing party to urgently and immediately attend to the many challenges and negative developments which have arisen during the years of the Presidency of Mr Zuma,” it said.

