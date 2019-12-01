Advocate Mike Hellens has refused to comment on reports that he was arrested in Namibia. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former legal representative of former president Jacob Zuma, Adv Mike Hellens is back in the country following reports that he was arrested in Namibia on Friday for allegedly being in that country without a work permit. Contacted for comment on Sunday, Adv Hellens said: “I am back in South Africa working behind my desk.”

“I am not making any comments,” was his reaction when asked about the circumstances which led to his arrest and that of fellow legal ming Adv Dawie Joubert outside the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Hellens and Joubert were in Namibia to represent six people, including two Namibia ministers, Bernard Esau and Sack Shanghala, who are facing charges relating to their alleged involvement in a fishing quota kickback scandal.

According to the Namibian, Joubert was representing former justice minister Shanghala while Hellens was representing ex-fisheries minister Esau.