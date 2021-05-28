Zweli Mkhize rocked by more Digital Vibes allegations

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been rocked by more allegations in the latest twist on the multimillion-rand Digital Vibes contract scandal.

This after reports in the Daily Maverick on Friday that communications firm Digital Vibes had allegedly paid for maintenance at a property owned by Mkhize's family trust.

Despite pressure from opposition parties to act, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier on Friday he first wanted the Special Investigating Unit to conclude its work on an investigation into the company with ties to Mkhize’s former aides.

Mkhize this week conceded that the R150 million contract was irregular, but that he had not benefited from it. He said he did not declare any conflict of interest because he did not believe there was one.

Digital Vibes allegedly made at least two payments to a contractor for maintenance and repair work at a Johannesburg property owned by Mkhize’s ZLM Trust.

Digital Vibes also allegedly transferred at least R300 000 to a company owned by Mkhize’s son. The latter payment was made in May 2020 to All Out Trading, an entity whose sole director is Dedani Mkhize, 33.

Scorpio revealed that Digital Vibes made two payments, one in June and the other in July 2020, totalling nearly R7 000, to settle invoices from an electrical contractor for work at an upmarket townhouse in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

At the time, the property was owned by the ZLM Trust. One of its three trustees is Dr May Mkhize, the minister’s wife. The minister’s surname and cellphone number are listed on the contractor’s invoices.

The DA and lobby group AfriForum earlier this week called on the minister to resign, pending an investigation.

IOL