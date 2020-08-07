PPE probe: top Gauteng health official suspended

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – A senior official at the Gauteng Department of Health has been suspended over alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement corruption. It is believed the official, together with another one who has since resigned, enabled and facilitated procurement corruption in the department. This was revealed by Premier David Makhura during the Provincial Command Council on Covid-19 briefing on Friday. Makhura was giving an update on investigations by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into the PPE corruption. “SIU identified two officials in the Gauteng Department of Health who are alleged to have been central to large-scale corruption.

“One of the officials is still on our system and the other one has resigned. The head of department took the decision to suspend the official still in our system and the provincial government, with the SIU, will pursue legal action against the officer who has since resigned.

“We don’t want to lose more money or for corruption to continue.”

Makhura said the SIU also stated there was a need to open criminal cases based on its work and findings.

“The damning corruption allegations have severely eroded the standing of our provincial government,” Makhura said.

Last week Makhura said the province’s health MEC Bandile Masuku would take a leave of absence for a month following corruption claims in the department.

Masuku was placed on leave following corruption allegations against him and his wife, Joburg MMC of group corporate Loyiso Masuku, over an irregular R125 million contract awarded to King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko’s company, Royal Bhaca Projects, in the province.

IOL