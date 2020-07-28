Pressure on power system eased as Eskom returns four generation units to service

Durban - Eskom has confirmed that four generation units are back in service. On Tuesday, Eskom said pressure on the power generation system was eased earlier in the day after teams worked around the clock to restore the four units to service. "These are a unit each at the Duvha, Tutuka, Matla and Kendal power stations, which are all back online and contributing to the generation system," Eskom said. Earlier in the week, Eskom urged residents to reduce their electricity usage after six generation units tripped. Eskom added that three units had returned to service but the other units were still delayed.

At the time, Eskom said a generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations had tripped. The return to service of a generation unit each at the Matla, Kendal and Tutuka power stations had also been delayed," Eskom said.

Over the last two weeks, Eskom has had to cut power to certain areas around the country during the peak hours of 7am - 9am and 5pm - 7pm as part of their load reduction programme.

Areas affected included parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Eskom said this was being done to ease the load in areas, especially those prone to illegal electrical connections.

IOL