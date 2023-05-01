Dundee - Impressed by the success of a marathon started in his honour and named after him by the Umzinyathi District Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he is grateful that it has gone on to contribute to economic activity in the entire district. Buthelezi says the annual ultra marathon, run between Dundee and Nquthu in KZN, has proven to be a multi-racial event that aims to break down Apartheid barriers.

This year’s ultra-marathon was staged on Sunday (30 April 2023) and it started in Nquthu and rounded off in Dundee. It attracted thousands of runners from all over South Africa, the SADC region and other African countries like Kenya. Its main winner was Ntsindiso Mphakathi from Mt Frere in the Eastern Cape who not only defended the title he won last year, but he also set a new record of finishing the race within the shortest time ever.

He clocked 2:56:29, thus smashing the previous record of 2:59:15 set by Nkosikhona Mhlakwana in 2021. For his sterling run during the gruelling race in mountainous terrain, Mphakathi bagged the top prize money of R100 000. Buthelezi, despite his advanced age and ill-health, graced the awarding of medals and delivered a speech.

One of the things he applauded was the economic contribution of the race in the district famous for historic battle sites like Isandlwana. He said through the race, most businesses had to coin it following the devastation of Covid-19 that floored sectors like tourism and athletics. “So, the contribution an event like this makes to our locale is very important in community building.

“And as I have said, I think Umzinyathi has excelled in that respect, this marathon is also an example of an initiative aimed at positive outcomes in stimulating the local economy and also increasing tourism and sports development and also inspiring our youth,” he said. He also hailed the race for being a truly multi-racial one, bringing athletes from all races within South Africa. “When people of our country get together even in this marathon as a multi-racial and multi-cultural nation, we must applaud this,” Buthelezi added.

Echoing Buthelezi, Petros Ngubane, the district mayor, said because of the marathon, they have seen an uptick, mainly in the tourism sector within the district. He said throughout the weekend, the athletes and their families gobbled up all accommodation spaces and spend their money on local businesses.