Prison warden and private citizen in court for attempting to smuggle dagga, whoonga into Westville Prison

Durban – Two people are expected to appear in court for attempting to smuggle contraband into Westville Prison in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to a KZN police spokesperson, the suspects, aged 24 and 45, face a charge of possession of drugs.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said they were expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo said a vehicle with two occupants was stopped by the patrolling officials at about 1.18am. “One person opted to flee, evading the officials who were closing in. The driver of the vehicle (private citizen) was eventually apprehended. He disclosed the identity of his associate as a Department of Correctional Services (DCS) official.”

Nxumalo said the vehicle was searched and a cellphone, charger, three parcels of dagga, 924 capsules of whoonga and 50 white tablets were found. Later that morning, at around 8am, day shift officials were alerted to screams for help inside the stormwater drainage at the centre. “Upon inspection, the Emergency Support Team of DCS and SAPS found a Correctional Services official trapped inside the stormwater drainage which he had used as a hideout.

“The official was arrested and a consignment containing mandrax capsules, mobile phones with earphones, cellphone chargers, 34 Sim cards, 669 whoonga stopes, 1.18kg dagga and other illegal items were discovered.” Nxumalo said the department was committed to ensuring contraband-free prisons. “DCS would like to reiterate its call: errant officials involved in the smuggling of contraband shall never be spared any mercy.”