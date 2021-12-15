Prosecutor shot dead outside Umlazi Magistrate’s Court
Durban – A 36-year-old man was killed outside the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker the victim had been travelling on Solo Road in Umlazi at around 9am when he came under attack.
“While he was about to enter the court, a vehicle with unknown suspects jammed his vehicle.
“Two males alighted from their vehicle and fired several shots towards him and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.
“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene,” he said.
Naicker said the motive for the killing is still unknown.
“The Provincial Investigative Unit has taken over the investigation,” Naicker said.
The victim is believed to be a prosecutor, however, police have not released his identity.
