Prosecutor shot dead outside Umlazi Magistrate’s Court

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker the victim had been travelling on Solo Road in Umlazi at around 9am when he came under attack.

Durban – A 36-year-old man was killed outside the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

“While he was about to enter the court, a vehicle with unknown suspects jammed his vehicle.

“Two males alighted from their vehicle and fired several shots towards him and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene,” he said.