Protests at Clicks to continue for five days, says EFF

Pretoria - The Economic Freedom Fighters on Monday vowed to continue closing Clicks stores across South Africa as the radical opposition party heightened calls to boycott the retail chain for its racist advertisement which depicted black women’s hair as frizzy, dull and damaged.

The advertisement sparked outrage on social media this past weekend as many people found it to be offensive and racist. The advert was produced by TRESemmé and was published on the Clicks website.

“Their racism will cost them harshly, and the EFF will ensure no Clicks store operates for the next five days unless our demands are met. We will continue our peaceful protests, and we condemn any and all violence meted out on Clicks,” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.

“This is in no way associated with the EFF as our protest action is conducted peacefully and lawfully. The Queenstown incident has been brought to our attention, and we have dealt with it swiftly and accordingly. We call on all members of the public to alert the EFF through its social media platforms should they encounter any Clicks store which is operational.”

The EFF said if there are Clicks stores operating, it would “swiftly deploy our members to assist them in shutting down until Clicks learns that racism will not be tolerated in this country”.