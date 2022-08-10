Public Protector starts probe against Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife over Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park issues

Durban - The Office of the Public Protector has started probing Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for its failure to adequately address fencing issues around its flagship Hluhluwe-iMfolozi (HiP) game reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The public protector’s probe comes after the community of Okhukho and Nqulwane, which shares borders with the game, complained that due to poor fencing, lions occasionally escape from the park and devour their livestock.

Last month, the community wrote to the public protector asking her to intervene, and the office has since notified the community that the probe is now on. “To that end, we confirm that we are currently conducting a preliminary investigation into the complaint. We shall revert to you and your committee as soon as progress is made,” the office of the public protector wrote to the committee led by Okhukho community activist Msizi Myaki. On July 22, the community sent a long list of issues it wants the public protector to probe. Among them is that the community is plunged into this deadly situation due to the inadequate wildlife enclosure. Wildlife animals are escaping and endangering human lives.

"As the Okhukho and Nqulwane Communities Committee, hereby request the public protector to investigate, rectify and find/propose a suitable redress for any improper or prejudicial conduct by Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife and/or KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs regarding following issues: Investigate wildlife animals from escaping Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park. "Erection and repairing of a fallen and broken Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park boundary fence start from Western Section, and attention should be given to areas pointed by Okhukho and Nqulwane Communities. c) Investigate why HiP is has been unable to Employ Fence Liners who will monitor and inspect the boundary fence on the daily basis and /or blend the use of human capital and drone helicopters for fence inspection and taking, send real photos,” read part of the complaint filed with the public protector. Furthermore, the public protector has been asked to probe whether Ezemvelo fulfils its mandate to employ locals as the gigantic game reserves are built on their tribal land. The public protector has to also probe the issue of the community level when Ezemvelo is obliged to give some of the gate takings to local communities.

“Investigate the percentage of permanent employment opportunities created by Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park for local affected communities of Okhukho and Nqulwane. “Investigate Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park's or EKZNW corporate and social responsibility initiatives in Okhukho and Nqulwane local communities. "Investigate Community Levy Policy and check how much is taken from entrance fee and its effectiveness within the ten traditional communities which are supposed to be beneficiaries. Can this be converted into a percentage of the entrance fee so that when entrance fee increases, community levy will also increase?”

Ezemvelo spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, said they are aware of the probe by public protector against them. “Correspondence was received on Monday, and the meeting with the PP is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday),” Mntambo said. [email protected]

