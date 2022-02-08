Pupils discharged from hospital following suspected gas leak in Richard’s Bay; NPO inundated with complaints

Durban: A total of 36 pupils have been discharged from hospital following a suspected gas leak in Richard’s Bay on Monday. KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said a schoolgirl remained in hospital.

“As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we are hoping that she's going to pull through,” said Mahlambi. On Monday the department said it had sent through a district director after pupils at Richards Bay Hoërskool became sick. However, by Monday afternoon Shawn Herbst, of Netcare 911, said 56 people, mostly children and teenagers, had been taken to hospital in Richard’s Bay and Empangeni.

Herbst said according to reports from the school on Monday morning, children and adults were experiencing nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing, with many having collapsed. “It is believed an unknown gas had been blown in the direction of the school and surrounding area.” Sandy Camminga, of the Richards Bay Clean Air Association, a non-profit organisation started in 1997, said they had been inundated with complaints after yesterday’s incident.

Camminga said the complaints where mostly from the Arboretum area and Extension. “We received an update from Foskor who said no process could be identified and they would continue investigating. “We have some concerns with these findings and will be engaging with management,” she said.