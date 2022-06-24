Put the people of SA first, Eskom tells its striking workers as Stage 4 load shedding kicks in

Durban - To conserve emergency generation reserves, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from 11am on Friday and would continue over the weekend. In a statement, the power utility said, due to the ongoing unprotected labour action, Eskom is compelled to take precautionary actions to conserve emergency generation reserves.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Saturday and Sunday, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 am until midnight. “It is necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the week ahead. This would help fill the generation deficit while dealing with generating units that may trip amidst the disturbances and compensate for the inability to return generating units timeously to service. “While exploring possible solutions to unlock the deadlock with the unions, Eskom appeals to its labour partners and striking employees to embrace the higher purpose of putting the people of South Africa first, respect the law and to desist from illegal and undemocratic conduct.”