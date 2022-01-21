R103m Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

Durban: Ithuba National Lottery said a whopping estimated R103 million Powerball jackpot was up for grabs on Friday night. According to Ithuba, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over since November.

The last winner was a KZN pensioner who bagged R100m in the November 16 draw. The pensioner, who had been playing for almost 14 years, said he was hoping to catch a big fish and instead caught a whale. “I had been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday. The most I would win was R30 to R60,” says the former engineer who retired at 52.”

Speaking about tonight’s Powerball jackpot, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “Our Powerball jackpot is currently rolling and that means one lucky player has a chance to walk away with a big win. “We also congratulate our latest multimillionaires of 2022, who won last week’s Lotto and PowerBall Plus jackpots. “It is always exciting to see people’s lives turn around through our jackpots,” said Mabuza.

According to Ithuba, one person won the R14m Powerball Plus in the January 11 draw. The ticket was bought in Cape Town and was a quick-pick selection with a wager of R30.The winner has still not come forward. Ithuba said winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and team of financial advisers.