R10k bail for ex-attorney arrested for R2.7m trust fund theft

Pretoria - Former attorney Shaun Muskat has been granted R10 000 bail after appearing at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of trust fund theft of approximately R2.7-million.

Muskat, aged 37, appeared in court on Tuesday and his matter was postponed to April 14, Gauteng spokeswoman for the Hawks Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement.

Muskat, who was the property conveyancer at Muskat Attorneys based in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, allegedly pocketed money paid into his trust account by a potential property buyer in March 2017.

“Muskat who has since been sequestrated and prohibited from practising as an attorney by the Law Society in 2018, handed himself at the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation office in Johannesburg accompanied by his lawyer on Tuesday ... and (was) subsequently charged for theft,” Mulamu said.

In a similar case last year, North West attorney Isak Snyman was handed a 10-year sentence by the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria for theft of trust funds.