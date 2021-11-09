R115m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight, in another rollover

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba says R115 million Powerball jackpots are up for grabs in Tuesday night’s draw. “We are excited to announce that the Powerball jackpot has rolled over again, to an estimated R115 million, following last Friday’s draw which saw no winner,” Ithuba chief executive Charamaine Mabuza said.

The combined estimated Powerball jackpot is standing at R115m, with Powerball at R77m and Powerball Plus R38m. “This will be significant head start into the festive season for a lucky player when the draw takes place tonight,” said Mabuza. Ithuba reminded players that there were various options to purchase tickets including Ithuba’s website and the various banking apps.

“We are eagerly waiting for our next millionaire. In these challenging times, we aim to change people’s lives with our life-changing jackpot.” Ithuba said the winners of R50 000 and above received free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and a team of financial advisers. The biggest Powerball jackpot this year was in July, when the winner walked away with R158m.

The unemployed North West mother, who lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, planned to visit Durban for a dream seaside holiday. The Powerball was last won in the September 17 draw. The winner bagged R86m. The winner said without God, the win would not have been possible.