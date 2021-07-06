R123m up for grabs in combined Powerball
Share this article:
Durban: The total estimated value for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for tonight’s draw is R123 million.
National lottery operator Ithuba says it is the Powerball’s 17th roll-over.
The estimated PowerBall jackpot is R105m and the PowerBall Plus R18m.
Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza urged South Africans to use digital platforms as the country observes level 4 lockdown.
The latest Powerball win was on May 4, when two winners each walked away with R56m of the R112m jackpot.
One of them, a Western Cape father, said one of his priorities was to exhume the bodies of his loved ones and rebury them in a more secure and peaceful place.
The other winner was a Richard’s Bay stay-at-home-mom who had spent R7 to buy her winning ticket.
“I will use the winnings to buy my son and his wife a brand-new house and car. I will also help by looking after my mother financially and assist my best friend who is going through financial difficulties at the moment. I will invest the rest of my winnings,” she said.
IOL