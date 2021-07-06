R123m up for grabs in combined Powerball

Durban: The total estimated value for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for tonight’s draw is R123 million.

The latest Powerball win was on May 4, when two winners each walked away with R56m of the R112m jackpot.

One of them, a Western Cape father, said one of his priorities was to exhume the bodies of his loved ones and rebury them in a more secure and peaceful place.

The other winner was a Richard’s Bay stay-at-home-mom who had spent R7 to buy her winning ticket.

“I will use the winnings to buy my son and his wife a brand-new house and car. I will also help by looking after my mother financially and assist my best friend who is going through financial difficulties at the moment. I will invest the rest of my winnings,” she said.