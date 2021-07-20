R137m up for grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 21st time

Durban: The Powerball jackpot has rolled over for the 21st time and an estimated R137m is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s draw. National lottery Ithuba said that should the PowerBall jackpot be won tonight, one or more lucky players will walk away with the biggest jackpot amount won this year.

Chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said the lottery had created more than 58 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021 and R1.7 billion had been paid out in total winnings. The past two winners of the R112m Powerball jackpot was in the May 4 draw. A Western Cape father, who bagged R56m, planned to use part of his winnings to exhume the remains of his loved one and offer them a peaceful resting place.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place, at OK Minimark in Thornton, Cape Town. The winner used R45 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method. The other winner was a stay-at-home mother who purchased her ticket at the Meerensee Dried Fruits and Nuts, in Richards Bay. The winner selected her winning number manually and spent R7.50 on her ticket.