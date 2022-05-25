R20m unclaimed Lotto ticket due to expire this Saturday

Durban – The National Lottery Ithuba has urged people to check their tickets as a Lotto ticket worth more than R20million is set to expire this Saturday. The Lotto jackpot of R20, 569, 105.00 was won in the 29 May 2021 draw, and remains unclaimed.

The ticket was purchased in the Carletonville area in Gauteng. The winner spent R40 on a ticket and manually selected the numbers. Ithuba said should the ticket remain unclaimed, the money will be used towards the National Lottery Distribution Fund (NLDTF), and dispensed towards good causes.

CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza said: “Keeping tickets for a long time before claiming, renders one the risk of losing a ticket. “Although players have a period of 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, from the date of the draw, we do encourage them to come forward at their earliest convenience.” Winners of R50 000 and above receive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winner.

