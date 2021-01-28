R360k worth of drugs seized in Durban CBD flat, man arrested
Durban - A 48-year-man who was nabbed at a flat in the Durban CBD with over R360k worth of drugs is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.
According to police the man will face charges for possession of drugs.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an operation was conducted by Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit on Wednesday afternoon.
“The team searched a flat in Smith Street, Durban and the suspect was found in possession of 1 644 pieces of rock cocaine, 10 moons of rock cocaine, 1 350 capsules of heroin, mandrax tablet and five plastic packets of cocaine powder weighing 389 grams.”
Mbele said the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R360 570.
“Cash of R18 110 suspected to be the proceeds of drugs was also seized by police. A case of possession of drugs was opened at Point SAPS for investigation.”
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said the latest arrest is a testimony that drugs operations are in full swing.
“I am pleased with the recent arrests made to curb the dealing and abuse of drugs as well as other cases in the province.”
